1200 triathletes from 16 regions participated in the races: let’s see how it went

Alberto Fumi





@

albertofumi – Desenzano del garda (Bs)

That the Lake Garda is a natural stage for the triathlonnow it is a fact, the history of this sport says so, but what Desenzano become literally magnificent during the invasion of thousands of specialist triple athletes is a surprise that repeats itself every year. Swimming in the Benaco, on a run-in path, the transition area near the lakefront, a cycling hamlet that combines the magic of the lake and the rolling hills that are now colored in autumn, a race that starts and ends in the heart of Desenzano. This is TriO, a weekend dedicated to triathlon with two trials on sprint and olympic distance.

TWO DOUBLES – The sports verdict crowns Nicola Duchi and Federica Frigerio, authors of a wonderful double that took them to the top step of the podium of both scheduled tests. “I’m really happy, the form is there – comments Nicola Duchi from Rivan -. In the Olimpico I started strong in the swimming fraction, gaining a good gap. After that I found some collaboration on the bike. We did well to return 500 meters from the transition area. I knew I could push on the run and so it was. After the first race the tiredness was there but already on the first strokes of the Sprint I felt very good, managing to detach myself by twenty-thirty seconds on the first ones. On the bike we collaborated with my coach and captain Alessandro Degasperi until I ran away 6 km from the finish ”. See also F3 | Martins goes to ART Grand Prix, Collet stays with MP

SHOOTING – “I come from a bad injury so I was able to work a lot on the bike. I feel I have acquired an extra gear in this fraction, which helped me so much to win – declares the athlete from Brescia Federica Frigerio -. In the Olimpico, Eva Serena and I collaborated well, with Lilli Gelmini and Elisa Marcon behind by three minutes, in the Sprint I managed to establish myself alone by competing with my head, given the accumulated fatigue. In the run fraction, my favorite, I gave my best on both Saturday and Sunday. I couldn’t wait to try these emotions again, it was great to be competing with a double podium ”.

“OLYMPIC” CHALLENGE – In the test on Olympic distancethe Doloteam is the protagonist not only on the top step of the podium, with Nicola Duchi on the finish line in 1h56’42 “, but also with Alessandro Degasperi in 1h57’44 “. Third place for Emanuele Faraco (Terra dello Sport) in 1h58’12 “, which in the very first edition of the event had brought home a double. Among the women, follow the moved Federica Frigerio (2h12’17 “) Eva Serena (DDS-7MP) in 2h12’43 “e Lilli Gelmini (Revelo) in 2h14’11 “. A fast race, but at the same time with tracks that can cause some pitfalls. See also Luis Díaz: watch here his first goal with Liverpool, video

From the Desenzanino beach in the swimming stage the triathletes aimed, through the first two buoys, off the Gulf of Desenzano, and then returned to the coast for the last stretch. The exit from the water took them to the terrace in front of Piazza Cappelletti, near the transition area. After crossing the lakefront to Rivoltella, the cycling fraction It developed inland, to discover the morainic hills, skirting the hamlets of Montonale and San Pietro. Upon entering the territory of Lonato del Garda, the participants tackled the only real climb of 600 m with an 8% gradient between Centenaro and Castelvenzago before heading towards Solferino and Pozzolengo. After the hamlet of Grole, they crossed the countryside of San Martino della Battaglia, returning to the first leg and, finally, with the last 7 km, in the transition area. On the stretch of Gardesana that runs along the lake, in the direction of Padenghe, the racing fraction took place, with a turning point in the locality of Punta del Vo ‘and the finish line in front of Piazza Cappelletti. See also Russia withdraws its appeal against FIFA for exclusion from the World Cup playoffs

CONFIRM IN THE SPRINT – Also on Sunday Alessandro Degasperi (1h00’39 “) followed Nicola Duchi (1h00’07 “), while completing the podium Alberto Bartolomeo Demarchi (Cuneo 1198 Tri Team) in 1h01’10 “. Federica Frigerio closes the Sprint with a time of 1h11’30 “, imposing this time on Elisa Marcon (CUS Pro Patria Milano) in 1h12’04 “e Gloria Cisotto (Cremona Triathlon) in 1h14’28 “.