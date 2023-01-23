Lemann, Telles and Sicupira are reference shareholders; said neither the banks nor PwC “reported” wrongdoing

Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, reference shareholders of Americans, said they were unaware of the company’s accounting inconsistencies. They declared that neither the banks nor the PwCwhich independently audits the accounts, “denounced” irregularities.

“We were never aware of and would never admit any accounting maneuvers or dissimulations in the company”, said the trio. The 3 shareholders stated that they always acted for ethical and legal rigor, which was decisive, according to them, for the position they reached “in a lifetime dedicated to entrepreneurship”.

The trio said that, with transparency and immediacy, the company has made several efforts to “correct handling of challenges”. He declared that the executives who commanded Americanas in the last 20 years have unblemished qualifications and reputations.

They stated that the PwC is one of the largest and most reputable independent audit firms in the world. The company analyzed Americanas’ financial statements since 2019.

The trio said the audit made regular use of circularization letters that are used to confirm the retailer’s accounting information with outside sources, including banks that had operations with the company.

“Neither these financial institutions nor PwC ever reported any wrongdoing. Therefore, like all other shareholders, creditors, customers and employees of the company, we firmly believed that everything was absolutely right.”he declared.

The shareholders also said that the company’s independent committee will be able to investigate the facts that resulted in the financial gap of R$ 20 billion. They argued that they are committed to transparency and full collaboration to clarify the facts.

“We deeply regret the losses suffered by investors and creditors, remembering that, as a shareholder, we were affected by losses”, said the trio. They conclude the note reaffirming that they will work for the recovery of the company with greater “Brevity“possible and a”good understanding with creditors”.

They are members of 3G Capital, which says it has no shares in Americanas. The reference shareholders founded 3G, but their investment is not made by the fund. In September 2022, the magazine forbes disclosed that Lemann, Telles and Sicupira are in the top 10 of the richest men in Brazil.

Read the full note:

“On January 11, 2023, by means of a “material fact”, Americanas SA made public the existence of significant inconsistencies in its accounting. Since then, always with transparency and immediacy, several efforts have been made to correctly deal with the challenges facing the company today.

“We use that same clarity to clarify categorically and for the sake of the truth that:

“1) We were never aware of and would never admit any accounting maneuvers or dissimulations in the company. Our performance has always been guided, over decades, by ethical and legal rigor. This was decisive for the position we reached in a lifetime dedicated to entrepreneurship, creating jobs, building businesses and contributing to the development of the country.

“2) Americanas is a century-old company and for the last 20 years it has been managed by executives who are considered qualified and have an unblemished reputation.

“3) We had one of the largest and most respected independent auditing firms in the world, PwC. She, in turn, made regular use of circularization letters, used to confirm Americanas’ accounting information with external sources, including the banks that operated with the company. Neither these financial institutions nor PwC ever reported any wrongdoing.

“4) Therefore, like all other shareholders, creditors, customers and employees of the company, we firmly believed that everything was absolutely correct.

“5) The company’s independent committee will have all the conditions to investigate the facts that resulted in the accounting inconsistencies, as well as to evaluate the eventual break of symmetry in the dialogue between the auditors and the financial institutions.

“6) We once again express our commitment to full transparency and total collaboration in everything within our power to clarify all the facts and circumstances.

“7) We deeply regret the losses suffered by investors and creditors, remembering that, as shareholders, we have been affected by losses. “

8) We reaffirm our commitment to work for the recovery of the company, as soon as possible, focused on guaranteeing a promising future for the company, its thousands of employees, partners and investors, and on reaching a good understanding with creditors.

“Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira.”

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

THE TJRJ (Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice) informed on Thursday (19.jan.2023) that it accepted the request for judicial recovery presented by Americanas. The company disclosed a notice to the market on January 11 informing inconsistencies in accounting entries of approximately R$20 billion. The executive Sergio Rial he requested resignation of the position of CEO of the company, as well as André Covre, Director of Investor Relations. The executives had been with the company for 9 days. Here’s the full of the document (409 KB).

the former CEO had claimed not knowing the company’s financial picture and said he left after 9 days of work when he noticed the situation. He replaced Miguel Gutierrez, who had been in charge since August 2020.

The CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) determines that there is an independent auditor for the balance sheets. Since October 2019, the PwC took on this role, replacing the KPMG. The company approved Americanas’ balance sheets without reservations for 2021. Power360 contacted PwC, which said it does not talk about customer cases. The space remains open.

4th MAJOR IN BRAZIL

The judicial recovery of Americanas is the 4th largest in Brazil. Odebrecht leads as the company with the most money involved in a procedure of this nature, with BRL 80 billion in debt. 2nd place goes to Hey (R$ 65 billion) and the 3rd with the Samarco (BRL 55 billion). Data were collected by Lara Martins Advogados and Mingrone e Brandariz.

BTG & AMERICANAS

THE BTG Pactual obtained on Wednesday (18.jan.2022) an injunction to block R$ 1.2 billion from Americans at the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro). With the judicial recovery, this financial execution was suspended.

BTG alleged Americanas’ accounting fraud and said the company could not harm creditors for the irregularities. Regarding the precautionary measure, the judge said there is a need to “diligence in order to avoid the use of the instrument as a means of defrauding creditors, under penalty of being emptied” the purpose of the law.

BTG contests the request for a judicial recovery plan for Americanas. “Accounting fraud is not a legitimate social function, deserving of the protection of the law, but an act that must be severely punished, with its potential criminal consequences”, said the bank.

Other banks went to court, such as Goldman Sachs (here’s the proof of the petition – 146 KB), Bradesco, Bank of America and Banco Votorantimaccording to the newspaper Economic value.