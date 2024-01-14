Nuclear waste? There is an FdI mayor who says yes

In Italy there is a municipality that is a candidate to receive nuclear waste. That's right. This is Trino, in the province of Vercelli. Daniele Pane, the mayor of the municipality, repeats: “The nuclear waste deposit? I'll take it. Anyway, I already have the waste at home.” As Repubblica reports, “Pane (FdI), thanks to the Meloni government which allowed it, has nominated its municipality to host it. An anomalous candidacy, given that the town, 6 thousand souls, is not on the list of 51 suitable sites” .

For Pane, born in 1986, the year before the referendum which in November 1987 sanctioned the “no” to nuclear power in Italy, it is easier than for others not to get caught up in the Nimby syndrome (Not in my backyard, ”, ed.): «I would just be a hypocrite – he always says to Repubblica -. I already have waste in my yard: it's inside the former nuclear power plant that closed in 1990. I already have the problem, so I have to find a solution.”

According to the mayor re-elected a few months ago with 73% of the vote, the deposit is a valid exit strategy from a stalemate situation. For a reason Repubblica explains: “given the level of radioactivity of Italian waste is 100, 70% is between Trino (in the Enrico Fermi power plant on the banks of the Po) and the nearby depot in the municipality of Saluggia”. Although in the meantime a Committee is being formed to achieve a referendum among the people of Trieste to block the project.

