Trino – Now it's official, Trino is a candidate to host the National radioactive waste repository. Mayor Daniele Pane's will has been clear for some time, he continues to follow his path despite the opposition of the agricultural world, of neighboring municipalities such as Vercelli, Camino, Casale and Crescentino, of the Trinese minority, of the committees and of his party, Fratelli of Italy. A chorus of no's to which even La was added at the end Social pastoral care of the Archdiocese. Supporting the mayor in this solitary path, however, is the compact majority which yesterday morning, on the last available day, decided and sent the PEC to the Ministry of the Environment and to Sogin with the request to host the single site for waste and the technology park.

Trino invites Mase and Sogin to verify the possible suitability of the area, not the one around Enrico Fermi but the area around Leri Cavour, on which there would be administrative restrictions. Pane and his council set precise limits: the self-nomination, we read in the resolution, is subordinated to the fact that “all safety criteria are absolutely respected”, in addition to the fact that the Trinese area is marked as an area suitable for the arrival of the slag. The Ministry and Sogin are also asked to implement an information campaign aimed at the population, and to take into consideration the results of the extraordinary council on Thursday in the library: a meeting that ended almost at 2, with an unprecedented participation. On one side the majority, on the other the minority: in the middle the six experts – three on each side – who explained their reasons on the possible arrival of the single site on the Trinese territory.

After the briefing, almost midnight, the assembly addressed the two motions proposed by the “Commitment for Trino and Robella” group represented by Alessandro Demichelis, Patrizia Ferrarotti and Giorgio Balocco. The proposal which contained the request for non-self-nomination and non-revaluation of the territory was rejected by a wide margin (3 against 9). «It is not tolerable – Ferrarotti said at the beginning – that our territory is involved in a project with an impact for the next three centuries. In France, a similar structure is located 300 kilometers from the Champagne region, but here we want to put it among the rice. It is Bread that stands for itself, it is not the result of sharing the territory.” The meeting took place without tension, also thanks to the large deployment of traffic police, carabinieri and police. Around fifty people were already crowding in front of the library gates at 8pm: once the seats were sold out, those excluded went to the nearby Salone Rusticoni where the Tri-No committee had set up a giant screen with streaming. But 24 hours earlier, a heated back-and-forth had actually taken place: the minority had asked for the Council to be moved to the former covered market, given the expected large participation, but the council denied it, relying on the rigid rules of the statute municipal.

Three exponents of the Tri-No Committee – Bruno Ferrarotti, Pier Iviglia and Luca Migliau – then presented a exposed to the police, also trying (and in vain) to organize a public confrontation with Mayor Pane at the last minute. Also present in the rooms were, among others, Fausto Cognasso, spokesman for the Tri-No, and Gian Piero Godio, vice-president of Legambiente del Vercellese, who promise to fight: yesterday, after the PEC, they announced that they wanted to intervene in the process of verifying the self-nominations «to be able to send specific memories, observations and contributions in the public interest».