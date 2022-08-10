Scheduled for September 15 in Japanthe JRPG developed by Three Rings and published by FuRyu had offered players from the Land of the Rising Sun a first taste through a demo, released last May. Following the feedback received from users, the developer has made various improvements to his role-playing adventure, conveniently summarized in the trailer “Suvery Feedback demo“, Which we report below.

Among the innovations listed in the trailer we find: the possibility of making a perfect dodge, which allows not to interrupt the flow of attacks; a more organized encyclopedia, which offers various information on the game; damage to our allies recalibrated, so as to prevent them from being incapacitated too easily; shortcuts to quickly switch between weapons, new narrative scenarios, healing items, secret bosses and much more.

The game will arrive in Japan on September 15 and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5And Nintendo Switch.

