Marvelous Europe has finally unveiled the release date for Europe of TRINITY TRIGGERAction RPG developed by Three Rings. The title will be available starting from May 16 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. At the moment it is already possible to pre-order it in physical edition through some selected retailers at introductory price of €49.99while information for the digital edition will be released at a later time.

Waiting for more information we leave you with a new trailer dedicated to TRINITY TRIGGER, reminding you that if you want to know more about the game you can find many details in our previous article. Good vision.

Source: Marvelous Europe