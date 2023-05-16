Marvelous Europe announces that it is now available in our country TRINITY TRIGGERthe new action RPG developed by FuRyupurchasable and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

With a stellar group of veteran developers of the genre, including the worldbuilding artist Yuki Nobuteru (Secret of Mana)the character designer Raita kazama (xenoblades)the screenwriter Yura Kubota (OCTOPATH TRAVELER) and the composer Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana), TRINITY TRIGGER is a brand new action RPG that combines the look and feel of iconic 1990s Japanese RPGs with an emphasis on a fast-paced and customizable battle system. Players take control of three young heroes as they try to defy fate and save the continent of Trinitia. Accompanying them are the Triggers, strange creatures with the unique ability to transform into eight types of weapons that players must master in order to hope to be successful in their mission. Whether playing alone or with up to two friends in local co-op, you can explore diverse biomes and dungeons, exploit enemy weaknesses and change your destiny.

TRINITY TRIGGER – Launch Trailer

Source: Marvelous Europe