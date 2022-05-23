Biccamera accidentally posted the page for TRINITY TRIGGERtitle of FuRyu formerly known as PROJECT-TRITRI. The page, promptly removed, revealed that the game developed by Three Rings will be available in Japan from September 15th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch at the introductory price of 8,580 yen (about € 63).
Here are all the leaked details.
TRINITY TRIGGER – Overview
A traditional RPG created for the modern era.
A completely new game created by developers who in the past have contributed to the creation of some of the most important role-playing games.
The story will revolve around a young boy who will find himself at the center of events driven by fate and which will lead him to save the world. He is amazed at finding new treasures and the fun of exploring magnificent environments. An Action fighting style in which you will have to create your own way to victory.
A fantasy RPG like never before, created for all those who have always loved this genre as children and are now grown up but also for the new generations of players. It will be possible to play both alone and in company.
History
The legend tells …
Centuries ago, the Divinity of the Order and the Deity of Chaos they clashed for control of the world.
Gigantic weapons fell from the sky, and the world began to collapse.
Each deity has chosen its own Warrior, and only the clash between these pawns of the Gods determines who will be the winner.
And so time passed …
Cyan, a young boy who lives a peaceful life in his small village, discovers that he is one of the Chaos Warriors chosen by the Gods. Burdened by this cruel fate, he decides to go on a journey against fate itself together with Eris And Xanthyswho decide to join him as if guided by mysterious forces.
Together the three will be able to change their destiny, or at least that’s what they believe …
Key features
- A classic RPG for the modern era – classic isometric action of 90s titles redefined for new generations.
- Discoveries in battle – an Action fighting style in which we will be able to switch from one weapon to another thanks to the Ring Change system. Figuring out which weapon is most effective against the enemy we’re facing will be the easiest way to win. Customize your fighting style by creating unique combos, upgrading weapons to your liking and much more …
- Discoveries in exploration – within the over sixty maps, which range from verdant forests to desert areas up to icy mountain peaks, we will be able to find many treasures, interactable elements and hidden paths that will give us a unique sense of discovery. Thanks to a series of unique mechanics, every time we explore a map there will not be only a linear path to choose.
- Discoveries in the city – there are a lot of secrets that we will be able to discover from the inhabitants of the cities. We can even find hidden treasures by talking to them. To be able to uncover the truth behind the events that are happening in the world it will be necessary to hear the stories of its oppressed inhabitants.
Waiting to know more we leave you now with the first images of TRINITY TRIGGER.
