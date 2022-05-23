Biccamera accidentally posted the page for TRINITY TRIGGERtitle of FuRyu formerly known as PROJECT-TRITRI. The page, promptly removed, revealed that the game developed by Three Rings will be available in Japan from September 15th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch at the introductory price of 8,580 yen (about € 63).

Here are all the leaked details.

TRINITY TRIGGER – Overview

A traditional RPG created for the modern era.

A completely new game created by developers who in the past have contributed to the creation of some of the most important role-playing games.

The story will revolve around a young boy who will find himself at the center of events driven by fate and which will lead him to save the world. He is amazed at finding new treasures and the fun of exploring magnificent environments. An Action fighting style in which you will have to create your own way to victory.

A fantasy RPG like never before, created for all those who have always loved this genre as children and are now grown up but also for the new generations of players. It will be possible to play both alone and in company.

History

The legend tells …

Centuries ago, the Divinity of the Order and the Deity of Chaos they clashed for control of the world.

Gigantic weapons fell from the sky, and the world began to collapse.

Each deity has chosen its own Warrior, and only the clash between these pawns of the Gods determines who will be the winner.

And so time passed …

Cyan, a young boy who lives a peaceful life in his small village, discovers that he is one of the Chaos Warriors chosen by the Gods. Burdened by this cruel fate, he decides to go on a journey against fate itself together with Eris And Xanthyswho decide to join him as if guided by mysterious forces.

Together the three will be able to change their destiny, or at least that’s what they believe …

Key features