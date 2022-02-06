The 2021 NWSL rookie of the year not only earned that recognition, she also became the most sought after player in the United States. So much so that the Washington Spirit did not want to risk that the architect of the title they took last year would seek other paths and they offered her a contract that positions her as the best paid in the history of the league.
“We are incredibly excited to have Trin as part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons. She has a truly special career ahead of her and makes us a better club on all fronts.” Those were the words of Spirit trainer Kris Ward. The forward signed until 2024 with the option to extend the contract until 2025.
The NWSL approved last week the CBA (collective bargaining agreement) proposed by the NWSLPA (NWSL player’s association) and thus the salary cap increased by 43%. Thanks to that move, Rodman will earn more than national team stars like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.
The United States never tires of producing stars and Trinity is undoubtedly one of them. What she has in front of her is a future full of success and the Washington Spirit recognized it.
