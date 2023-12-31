Three young heroines, three worlds to save, and one great destiny to fight for: Trinity Fusion, as the name itself suggests, is a title that is based on the idea that unity (even if at a distance) is strength. The new roguelite by Angry Mob Games is a 2.5D scroller, with some Metroidvania features. Will he have succeeded in taking us to “another dimension of entertainment”? Let's find out together in the review of this particular title.

Immersed in the post-apocalyptic

Trinity Fusion does not make, nor does it intend to make, the plot its strong point: three worlds interconnected with each other (within which each excludes the existence of the other two) I am in grave danger: some menacing robots have turned the entire universe upside down, sowing chaos and destruction.

In the shoes of three protagonists (one for each game world), we will obviously have to show the robots who's boss. To help us in our undertaking we will have the few humans survived to the machine apocalypse and some well-intentioned robots. The story is not complex nor particularly original, but the narrative is enriched by dialogues dubbed in English that emerge during the gameplay.

After a brief illustration of the facts preceding our adventure, we will be immediately catapulted into the game world. Trinity Fusion's controls allow us to perform melee and ranged attacks, to slide to dodge enemies or squeeze into tight spaces, to perform jumps, double jumps and dashes. The ultimate Metroidvania setupIn short.

As previously illustrated, our task will be to fight the robots that infest the game worlds. The “bestiary” in itself it is rather sparsebut each creature has a different size, appearance and attacks: quality far exceeds quantity when it comes to enemies, and it certainly shouldn't be seen as a bad thing.

The three worlds that we will visit have a characteristic that should not be underestimated: each micro-section is procedurally generatedthis means that, every time we access the level through the portals in the game hub, the map of this will undergo changes.

We underline that, for this reason, the settings are not particularly complex on an aesthetic level: we have various types of platforms and small secret passages, but the settings in and of themselves are limited to backdrops. They seemed rather anonymous to us, and not of particular importance.

Three heroines, infinite combinations

The crown jewel of the title is certainly the large amount of skills, weapons and upgrades that we can unlock by continuing on our adventure. Each level is in fact littered (but you will have to look hard to find them all) with specials capsules which will contain upgrades or alternative weapons.

Each heroine prefers a certain type of weapon and, as we move through the level, we will find it weapons that vary in statistics but also in appearance: the variety in this sense seemed correctly proportioned to us. There is also no shortage of power-ups, although every time we die, however, we will end up losing them.

Even once Game Over is triggered, there will be one element that will always remain unchanged: ours skill tree. As usual for the genre, our heroines will be able to “spend” a special currency for improve your skills at the hub game (The Citadel), becoming increasingly stronger, faster and more resistant.

A gameplay that can therefore be made easier or more difficult based on our observation skills and which, in its simplicity of controls, it entertained us. At the same time, however, we point out a certain severity towards those who will stumble upon Game over: more than the loss of power-ups, starting the exploration of areas of a certain size from scratch could become tedious in the long run.

A simple but effective 2.5D

As regards the graphic style, we once again follow what was said in reference to the settings: Let's not expect eye-rolling artistic depthnor great originality on the character design front.

Although he decides to remain anonymous also with regards to sound, we cannot say that, at least under the technical sideTrinity Fusion does not have exceeded our expectations.

We're not talking about “jaw-breaking” graphics, but about a will very evident of create a tidy and clean game world in its simplicity. The choice of color combination, shadows and distinctive features of the characters makes everything clear and easy to identify, as well as decidedly pleasing to the eye.

As for framerate stability, we point out that Trinity Fusion does not present no flaw in this regarda sign of the great care on the technical side that we previously talked about: even if the enemies on the screen will be countless, it will be practically impossible to witness annoying slowdowns.

The game can be completed within About 15 hoursbut to platinum it, if you are a trophy hunter, you may have to spend a few more hours.