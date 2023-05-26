Genoa – The Trinity Live Club is a new venue dedicated to live music and is a special place. It is located in via Pasquale Pastorino 38, in Bolzaneto, and for a few weeks it has been offering quality programming, alternating established names in the music field with various emerging artists.

Saturday 27 May at 21.30 on the club stage he will perform George Channels, an icon of the rock world. Opening Santoianni and Noite.

“We opened this club with the aim of trying to respond to the lack of spaces for live music in the city and above all to create a new curiosity – he says Fulvio Masini, musician of Banana Joe and one of the founders of Trinità – and we did it in an area away from the centre, in the same building where I have my studio and where we founded the new Dischi Bastardi label. We let ourselves be inspired by London where there are several complexes with many spaces for artists. Today Genoa has a lot of young creativity, but there are no places where to be able to express it, where to confront each other and grow all together. Trinità tries to turn on a beacon, it’s a club that was missing in the city. It is an ad hoc place where you can listen to emerging artists and more well-known names, also trying to create connections with non-Genoese realities, all with well-finished acoustics and an up-to-date system. The technical side for us, as musicians, is fundamental».

Canali took his first steps in the world of music at the end of the seventies as a sound engineer, arriving to collaborate with Pfm, Litfiba and Cccp. He later joined the latter band together with other Litfiba exiles, Gianni Maroccolo and Ringo De Palma.

In 1990 he participated as a guitarist and as a sound engineer in the latest Cccp album, the beautiful “Epica Etica Etnica Pathos”, in an album that lays the foundations for what the Consorzio Suonatori Indipendenti will be like. In the early nineties, he moved almost permanently to France, where he also collaborated on the tours of Noir Désir.

In 1992 he participated in the foundation of the Consortium of Independent Players with which he gives life to several successful albums, in one of the luckiest recording periods of Italian rock. After the end of the Csi, and the artistic separation of the two founders, Giovanni Lindo Ferretti and Massimo Zamboni, Canali calls to himself some of the musicians with whom he had worked and creates a stable formation, the Giorgio Canali & Rossofuoco, which accompanies him in many of the album of his career.

At the end of 2020 his latest work was released “Winds”, another rock gem and songwriter. Admission 10 euros with Arci card.