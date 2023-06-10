The first day that EL PAÍS launched its new digital subscription strategy, in March 2020, Trinidad Noguera (Línea de la Concepción, 1972) signed up. Since that month of March three years ago, as Noguera did, more and more people have joined this plan, reaching more than 300,000 subscribers. The director of EL PAÍS, Pepa Bueno, visited Noguera at her house to meet her and find out what she thinks of the newspaper. They talked about the importance of international news, their favorite section of the newspaper, and the important role of the press. “A newspaper serves to help you have an overview and a critical perspective of reality. But it is not enough to read a single medium”, believes Noguera. Well, he agrees: “You have to read, see and listen as much as possible.”