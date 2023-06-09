PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago — Battened shovel in hand, Prime Minister Keith Rowley joined a groundbreaking ceremony in April to celebrate Trinidad and Tobago’s anticipated first major solar farm project. generate energy for 42 thousand homes. But if anyone thought the project symbolized the end of the island nation’s long love affair with fossil fuels, Rowley set the record straight.

“We will continue to extract the available hydrocarbons as long as there is an international market,” Rowley said, as executives from BP and Shell looked on. “If we are going to sell every last barrel of oil or the last molecule of gas, so be it.”

Trinidad and Tobago is known for its white sand beaches, mountainous rainforests, and metallic drums. But its economy depends on oil and natural gas, not tourism. It is one of the largest producers of fossil fuels in the Western Hemisphere, and more than a century of drilling has left its mark. Major roads on the main island are congested with traffic and lined with industrial warehouses. The culture is drenched in oil, a theme in many calypso songs. Even the metal drums originated from the tops of used oil barrels.

If Trinidad seems to be zigzagging on climate change policy, it’s not alone. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States are also building large solar parks while exploring for new oil wells. Fossil fuel-rich developing nations — a group that includes Guyana, Nigeria and Namibia, as well as Trinidad — say they can’t easily jump into renewable energy because they lack capital and because their poor depend on cheap energy and oil revenues. for social programs.

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and European leaders do not have an easy answer. Industrialized countries continue to be producers and users of fossil fuels and have not been able to contribute the 100 billion dollars a year that they had promised for a green fund for poor nations starting in 2020.

“Southern countries are saying to northern countries: ‘You are the ones who caused the climate problem, so why don’t you move first if you have the capital and technologies to move renewables forward?’” he said. Anthony Paul, former official of the Trinidad Ministry of Energy.

Trinidad has a population of just 1.5 million people and, as the Western Hemisphere’s second-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas after the US, has one of the highest per capita incomes in the Caribbean. It is also a leading producer of petrochemicals such as ammonia and methanol.

But with the aging of its oil and gas fields, crude production has fallen to 58,000 barrels a day, from 230,000 barrels a day at its peak in 1978. Gas production has fallen 40 percent since 2010, forcing the closure of one of its four liquefied natural gas export terminals and three of its 18 petrochemical plants.

At the same time, the country is feeling the effects of a changing climate, with wetter rainy seasons and drier dry seasons reducing agricultural yields and stormier seas punishing fishermen and inundating coastal roads and homes.

“We face a big decision to turn in a new direction,” said Ryun Singh, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Power Engineers. “If we’re wrong, we face economic ruin.”

For now, the Rowley government wants to strengthen its commitment to fossil fuels by getting energy companies to develop new offshore fields.

The oil and gas business “is the foundation of our middle class,” said Ainka Granderson, an environmental scientist at the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute, a research organization in San Juan, a city on the main island. “Oil and gas were once the backbone of the nation, but now they are the crutch that sustains us.”

That crutch is becoming increasingly fragile. On an April afternoon, a tanker arrived at the Atlantic LNG terminal at Punta Fortin to pick up a cargo of ultra-cold gas for Great Britain. Because the country’s gas production has declined, the plant fills just one tanker truck every 66 hours today, versus one every 48 hours four years ago.

“There is an urgency to get gas supplies,” said Ronald Adams, chief executive of Atlantic LNG. Oil companies have found some small new fields, but analysts still anticipate production to decline in the coming years. Due to the decrease in income from energy exports, the country’s gross domestic product fell 20 percent between 2015 and 2021.

In an effort to offset the shortfall, the country is seeking to reduce domestic use of natural gas in order to export more. That is the main mission of the solar parks that BP and Shell are building in Trinidad. To reduce domestic demand for gas, energy regulators are proposing to increase electricity rates for residents and businesses. That proposal faces fierce opposition.

“When you’re an oil and gas-producing nation, you’re always behind on renewables because people enjoy the cheaper electricity rates that come with fossil fuels,” said David Alexander, a professor of petroleum engineering at the University of Trinidad and Tobago.

He and another professor are leading an effort to map a “carbon capture atlas” of depleted oil and gas fields that can be used to store carbon captured from Trinidad’s petrochemical plants to help the country offset most or all of the their greenhouse gas emissions.

And a local energy company, Kenesjay Green, is working to produce hydrogen at the Punta Lisas petrochemical complex. The company plans to use renewable energy and waste heat from power plants to separate hydrogen from water. “Trinidad is uniquely poised to take off dramatically in the energy transition,” said Philip Julien, president of Kenesjay.

The company is working with Yara Trinidad, an ammonia producer, to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by replacing the gas with water in its production process. Yara Trinidad hopes that it will eventually be able to reopen one of the three ammonia plants that closed due to lack of gas supplies.

To increase the production and exports of gas, the country has placed its hopes in new offshore fields. One, the Manatee field along the maritime border with Venezuela, is being developed by Shell.

Just across the sea border, there is a medium shallow water field called Dragon. Trinidad and Venezuela have been negotiating for five years on how to produce and export the gas. Shell would operate the field and a pipeline could connect it to export terminals in Trinidad and Tobago in three to four years. But first, Trinidad must reach an agreement with the Biden Administration and the Government of Venezuela that allows Trinidad to export natural gas from the Dragon field in Venezuela without violating US sanctions.

The Biden Administration granted a two-year license to the government of Trinidad to do business with Venezuela in January, but only if the government of President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela received no cash payments. Trinidad and Tobago has offered to pay for gasoline in food and medicine, but Maduro has rejected that offer.

Even some Trinidadians who have long worked in the industry worry there is little that can be done to stop its decline.

“I tell them to look at other options because we have started to go green,” said Ronnie Beharry, manager of a gas field operated by Touchstone Exploration, referring to his three sons. “I don’t know where things are going. Sometimes I believe that the country has a plan B and other times it doesn’t”.

By: CLIFFORD KRAUSS