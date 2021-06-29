MIAMI, Florida – Trinidad and Tobago wait to return to gold Cup of the Concacaf for the eleventh time, but first they must fight their way through the preliminaries of the Gold Cup 2021, beginning with a first-round showdown against Montserrat On July 2.
Somehow, the encounter with the Emerald boys represents a new beginning for the Soca Warriors.
The Caribbean team was unable to advance beyond the Concacaf World Cup Qatar 2022 First Qualifying Round, which caused a series of changes both at the level of coaches and players.
Angus eve has been appointed interim coach for the preliminaries and will be supported by a group of players who come from the national league of Trinidad and Tobago.
However, there are some players who are active in other places and could boost the Soca Warriors to the group stage of the Gold Cup.
Midfielder Kevin Mill, who has 19 international goals, is back in the national team and will have the help of his teammates Khaleem Hyland and Joevin Jones.
Eve also called the promising young man Molik jesse khan, a 17-year-old midfielder who is known for his technical ability and physical stature despite his young age.
He was recently tested in the MLS New York Red Bulls.
In the back, Eve knows she can count on Aubrey david, who comes from another excellent season with him Deportivo Saprissa from Costa Rica, helping the Purple Monster to reach the 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf League Final.
Trinidad and Tobago is a mainstay of the Gold Cup and one of the few Caribbean teams to reach a semi-final (2000), so the expectation at home will be that this team, which has a mixture of youth and experience, will make another appearance in the phase. of groups.
