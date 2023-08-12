This evening, August 11, 2023, the THQ Nordic Showecase aired, during which various games published by the publisher were shown. One of them is Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy , new chapter of the acclaimed puzzle platform saga. The new trailer is dedicated to local co-op mode . Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy puts us in the shoes of Zoya the Thief, Amadeus the Magician and Pontius the Knight . The three have their own unique abilities and must use them to complete levels and advance. The “multi-character” nature of the game also fits perfectly with co-op.

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, the details on the local co-op

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy will let you play with up to three other friends, although there are three characters (one character is duplicated). Furthermore, when playing with friends the areas change, with the puzzles adapting to the number of challengers so as to make progressing always interesting regardless of how many players are on the screen.

Of course, the game is not just a set of puzzles to solve. In addition to platforming sequences, we will find enemies to defeatincluding bosses. Amadeus, Zoya and Pontius have their own unique abilities that we will be able to use to get the better of our opponents, such as the ability to create chests with magic, use a sword and shield with the knight and hit unreachable points with the thief’s bow.

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch from August 31, 2023. The official price is €29.99.