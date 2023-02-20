Totally surprising, the known leaker Billbil-kun revealed the existence of Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracywhich seems to be the fifth installment in the series of puzzle platformers from Frozenbyte, of which nothing is known yet on the official front.

That a fifth chapter of the series could exist is quite likely, given the success of the series, but there have been no real announcements from the Frozenbyte team, however Billbil-kun’s curriculum makes us take this leak extremely seriously.

Also note the specific title given to the fifth chapter, which according to the source is called Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, perhaps also suggesting something about the setting and atmosphere of this new game. Given the title, it seems to have something to do with mechanisms and the like, elements that may actually have a lot to do with the series’ typical puzzle structure.

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, the last chapter released so far, arrived in October 2019: four years away for a fifth chapter is a reasonable period, so it is possible that this Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy is scheduled for 2023 .

At this point, all that remains is to wait for any official announcements from Frozenbyte and SouthPeak Interactive, with a possible announcement that could arrive in the next period, given the appearance of the title.