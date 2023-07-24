Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy has one exit date official, announced by Frozenbyte and THQ Nordic together with the publication of a trailer for Pontius the Knightone of the characters that we will have the possibility to control in the game.
Announced in April, Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch from August 31st and will re-propose the cooperative formula that made the saga famous, albeit net of some innovations.
Pontius the Knight
As mentioned, Pontius the Knight is one of the characters that we will be able to control in Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, a brave warrior determined to defend the kingdom but also a cake lover like no other, as evidenced by his enormous size.
Equipped with sword and shield, Pontius can face any enemy, overcome obstacles and possibly use them to reach elevated platforms. The shield not only protects the knight, but also allows him to reflect light, glide on water and even glide from high ground!
