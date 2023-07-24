Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy has one exit date official, announced by Frozenbyte and THQ Nordic together with the publication of a trailer for Pontius the Knightone of the characters that we will have the possibility to control in the game.

Announced in April, Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch from August 31st and will re-propose the cooperative formula that made the saga famous, albeit net of some innovations.