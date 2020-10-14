I know they triggered the alarms in Portugal and Turin when the Portuguese federation announced on Tuesday that Christian Ronaldo has given positive in the COVID-19 test. The Portuguese crack will miss the match he faces this Wednesday against your team with Sweden in a vital match for Portugal’s aspirations in the Nations League (follow the game live on As.com). According to the statement issued by the federation, no other player of the national team has given positive so the game runs no risk of being suspended.

Fernando Saints will have to rethink your eleven without its star player. The Portuguese coach has two options. The first is to strengthen the midfield with the incorporation of a midfielder, probably Moutinho, to give more freedom to Bruno Fernandes in attack. The other is replace Cristiano by a band man and place João Felix from ‘9’. Trincao and Diogo Jota would occupy that square.

According to the information transmitted by the Portuguese media, Christian is a asymptomatic positive and your health is not in danger. Of course, the Juventus crack, which from the moment the coronavirus was diagnosed is in isolation, will have to spend several days in quarantine before returning to Italy and wearing the shirt again short bianconneri. It is already certain that at least they will miss the Serie A match against Crotone that the Turinese will dispute this next weekend Y too he Juventus premiere in the Champions, on Tuesday, October 20, against Dinamo Kiev. What it is not clear is if Cristiano will already be completely recovered for the Champions match of October 28, in which Juventus will host Barcelona at the Allianz Stadium. That clash was going to mean the reunion between Cristiano and Messi on a pitch two and a half years after his last match, when the Portuguese forward was a Real Madrid player. If they miss it, they will both have a second opportunity to see each other again the December 8, on the last day of the group stage.