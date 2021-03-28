The Portugal team has left England on the ropes in the U21 European Championship. A goal from Dany Mota and another from Trincao, from a penalty, put the English team on the brink of elimination after not even being able to score a goal in two games. Indeed, an England full of young Premier League talents, with the much criticized direction of Aidy Boothroyd, he still hasn’t shot on goal in two days.

Portugal was superior throughout the clash although It wasn’t until the second half that he took the lead. In a very fast attack, the ball reached Dany Mota entering the left wing and he kicked with his right leg crossing his shot to Ramsdale’s long stick. Shortly after, a slight penalty from Guehi gave Trincao the opportunity to make it 2-0 after having entered from the bench. The changes of the English team, introducing Eze, Jones, Brewster or Gallagher they did not serve to scratch a positive result.

After not winning a game in the last U21 European Championship, the English team disappoint again in the category and is on the verge of falling eliminated.