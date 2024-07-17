EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The Amazon has become a kind of wild card when talking about climate change. Regional, national and even international leaders often use the great ecosystem when talking about those places that are key to facing the crisis. But this tropical forest is not only at risk from deforestation, loss of biodiversity or what experts call the point of “no return.” The triple border of Colombia, Brazil and Peru has also created a hotbed of criminality that takes advantage of the scarce state presence to promote cross-border drug trafficking, as well as illegal logging, fishing and mining. This is shown by a recent study report Posted by the International Crisis Group.

“Organized crime uses these borders as a nest where they can multiply, meet and multiply,” Bram Ebus, author of the report and an analyst of the environment and conflict, told América Futura. “We wanted to detail what was happening in this region where, on the one hand, airlines arrive dispatching tourists for their jungle adventures, but where, on the other, very different things are happening.”

At least three key conditions have been in place along the triple border that have allowed crime to strengthen. On the Brazilian side, the arrival in the Amazon of illegal organizations such as Comando Vermelho — which was born in the prisons of Rio de Janeiro 50 years ago, but which until recently remained in urban areas — gave a boost to violence and drug trafficking. According to the report, Comando Vermelho, with the help of Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) — considered the largest drug trafficking gang in Latin America — displaced and took over the territory that had been controlled for a decade by the Familia do Norte group, originally from Manaus and which already had ties to the Colombian guerrillas.

“By mid-2023 [Comando Vermelho]imposed itself not only on Familia do Norte but also on one of its main competitors in the triple border region, Os Crías,” the document notes, referring to another group founded in 2019 by former members of Familia do Norte and new recruits. The current objective of the Command is “to control the entire cocaine supply chain, from coca crops in Peru to drug trafficking routes in Colombia and the Amazon regions of Brazil.”

On the Colombian side, the Carolina Ramírez Front, a dissident faction of the former FARC guerrilla group with a presence on the Caquetá River and, according to the International Crisis Group, willing to promote the drug trafficking routes of Comando Vermelho, played an important role. However, Ebus clarifies that there are doubts about the current situation of this front. “There have been many ruptures in the dissident groups, but when we did this investigation, [último semestre 2023 y parte del primero semestre 2024] The Carolina Ramírez front also operated in Brazil, crossing the border, extorting illegal miners and smuggling marijuana and cocaine paste.”

A mining vessel illegally extracting gold from the waters of the Puré River in the Amazon, on the border between Colombia and Brazil. Camilo Rozo

Intelligence officials interviewed by the International Crisis Group warned that “relations between Colombian guerrilla groups and Comando Vermelho could intensify, potentially turning them into the first major binational criminal organization in the Amazon.”

Peru’s contribution, however, has been a certain lack of governance. Although there are no “very strong Peruvian criminal actors” there, this border has become the perfect prey for growing coca. In fact, in the departments of Uyacali and Loreto the number of hectares dedicated to this species has increased sharply. In the latter department, which borders Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador, crops have even tripled between 2018 and 2022. Cocaine, moreover, is not only exported to European markets, but remains in Brazil, a country that has experienced “growing internal demand.”

A region of three and no one

The International Crisis Group report is full of anecdotes that help us understand what is happening on the triple border. Through fieldwork and interviews that the author conducted with local communities, government officials, and people involved with criminal groups, we read about hitmen who fed alligators with the corpses of their enemies, about how in Colombia dissidents threatened officials of National Natural Parks to leave the areas of the Puré and Amacayacu rivers, and how, in early 2024, Comando Vermelho painted threats on the only shelter for victims of gender violence in Tabatinga.

The report also talks about indigenous people who plant coca in exchange for money, about deforestation motivated mainly by coca in this part of the Amazon, and about torture and murders. Many of these go unpunished because this border is at the same time the jurisdiction of three countries, but also the jurisdiction of no one.

For this reason, Ebus suggests standardizing legislation on environmental crimes between countries and strengthening intelligence and information cooperation between Brazil, Colombia and Peru. “We are not necessarily asking for arrests to be made across borders, because I know that is very difficult, but we could improve contact between authorities so that they can alert and act in the other country. Improve communication and exchange information, hold more meetings with that objective,” he points out.

A member of IBAMA participates in an operation against illegal mining on Yanomami indigenous lands. Marcelino Ueslei (Reuters)

This, he admits, implies overcoming a first challenge: corruption. “Before building these exercises of trust between countries, something must be done about corruption.” How? “There must be research into what is happening in the Amazon and there must be clearer consequences,” says the expert. He also speaks of having more eyes on the Amazon, such as those of the ministries, the ombudsmen, citizens, international cooperation and countries that are not part of the Amazon, so that they can carry out a kind of monitoring among themselves.

In addition, it is key to strengthen indigenous and local authorities, for example, through the demarcation of their lands. Countries “could consider pooling resources and efforts to bring state services to cross-border areas, such as mobile clinics (staffed with qualified personnel to assist victims of gender-based violence) and schools that can reach populations in remote locations where permanent facilities are unlikely to be built,” the report also suggests.

While it is true that this Amazonian perspective was strengthened again in August of last year, when the heads of countries with a share in this forest met to relaunch the Amazon Cooperation Treaty, the magnitude of the problem requires prompt action. At that summit, it was agreed to cooperate to combat illegal activities and even proposed establishing a police cooperation center in Manaus. The COP16 on biodiversity that will be held in Cali, Colombia, this year, and the COP30 on climate change that will be held in Belém do Para, Brazil, in 2025, should become new essential moments to seek solutions to face the series of problems that threaten the triple border.