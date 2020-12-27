86 – Coosur Betis (27 + 17 + 27 + 15). Campbell (7), Almazán (1), Feldeine (11), Nick Kay (6), Ndoye (20) -starting five-, Borg (7), Ouattara (21), Randle (8), Jordan (3) and Spiers (2).



79 – Urbas Fuenlabrada (11 + 28 + 22 + 18). Trimble (30), Marc Garcia (14), Vene (-), Eyenga (5), Alexander (5) -starting five-, Meindl (9), Thompson (6), Samar (2) and Emegano (8).



Referees: Juan Carlos García González, Luis Miguel Castillo and Jacobo Rial. They eliminated visitor Marc García (min. 40).

Incidents: Match of the sixteenth day of the Endesa League contested behind closed doors at the Municipal Palace of Sports.