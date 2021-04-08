The elderly were among the first to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus, and they are now celebrated as the leaders of the post-Covid social landscape. “The good news is that I received the vaccination,” Steve Martin wrote on Twitter. The bad news is that I received it because I am 75 years old. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, 78, feels he’s been a hit. A few weeks ago, Congress passed a $ 1.9 trillion Covid relief bill. He is now sharing his $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan with the world. And it’s the second biggest initiative from a guy who many Americans would expect to be a bit like a nice old uncle. Biden’s infrastructure plan is very large, and will require a lot of thinking on the part of serious citizens. The first question that pops into your mind might be: What exactly is a trillion? Well, a trillion is a thousand billion, and a quadrillion, it is 1000 trillion .. If you go back in time to a (thousand billion) quadrillion seconds, you will be able to see the formation of the Antarctic ice sheet. We are talking about 31.7 million years. The cost of Biden’s infrastructure plan does not reach a quadrillion ($ 1,000 trillion) – some progressives do not believe it is until it reaches the trillion enough. (Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter: “This is not nearly enough.” However, it betrays an ambitious project, one that would “reform the economy and reshape capitalist America,” as Jim Tankersley described in the New York Times And the second question is: What exactly is the infrastructure? First, we tend to think of roads. Everyone loves roads. The roads you need to go to work and school and use them to visit your friends and family. Dwight Eisenhower will always be remembered as the president who created the National Highway System, and so on. We still see him as a good man. Will Joe Biden be remembered in history as “the supreme leader of American reform”? Besides repairing 20,000 miles of roads, Biden wants to do everything from electrifying yellow school bus fleets to dumping lead tubes Pollution of water supplies, to a commitment of $ 400 billion to help the elderly and the disabled. “The Trojan horse that hides massive tax hikes and other left-wing policies that kill jobs,” said Mitch McConnell, 79. What “Mitch” hates the most is the fact that Biden pays A large part of what he wants His spending, by increasing corporate taxes. The “Republican” party is used to believing in balanced budgets, but that was a long time ago. These days, any new “Republican” president, be it George W. Bush or Donald Trump, begins his work with a comprehensive tax cut that leads to the deterioration of the government. Ronald Reagan believed that if he cut taxes, Congress would automatically cut spending to meet the new ultimate goal. He called his plan “Starve the Beast.” “The policy of starving the monster did not work, and by the time Clinton became president, he was really trapped,” said Eric Todder of the Urban Brookings Center for Tax Policy. Therefore, resistance can be expected from “Republicans” to these tax increases. But there are a lot of other things that they will find very attractive. It’s hard to imagine politicians blocking a plan that would repair the downtown bridge and bring broadband service to people in remote areas. Among the many cool things about Biden’s proposal is the way it differs from the Donald Trump offer. Do you remember the first week Trump spoke about infrastructure reform? Unable to figure out what to put in the package, he began advocating the privatization of the air traffic control system. It didn’t work, even though Trump liked to talk about infrastructure. And to spend weeks! Such as “American Dream Week”, which it started with a call to reduce legal immigration by 50 percent. In the end, that Infrastructure Week was a failure of highways, trains, and so forth. But Trump thought he had a great success, because he had allocated all of his spending on the Wall of Mexico (one of the largest infrastructure projects in our country’s history). Then, in 2019, Trump set a date for an infrastructure meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. They were invited to discuss a $ 2 trillion plan! But when the president arrived at the meeting, he refused to shake hands with anyone and said that he would not talk about things like fixing roads until the “Democrats” stopped investigating his relations with Russia. And before the Democrats were completely expelled from the meeting, Trump’s employees had put up a big sign that read “No collusion, no obstacles.” * An American writer who publishes privately with the “New York Times” service.