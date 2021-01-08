WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) – To combat the Corona crisis, the future US President Joe Biden is aiming for another billion dollar economic stimulus package. When asked by a reporter whether the package he wanted could be worth $ 3 trillion in volume, Biden said it would be an expensive package in the face of the severe economic crisis. “The answer is, yes, it will be a trillion-dollar package,” Biden said Friday in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden plans to present the details of his economic stimulus package at the end of next week. The 78-year-old Democrat emphasized that all economic experts agreed that it was crucial to invest now to support the economy and the labor market. “We should invest significant sums now to create growth,” said Biden. “If we don’t act now, things will get much worse and it will be harder to get out of the hole later,” said Biden, who will be sworn in as the new president on January 20.

Last spring, after the worsening pandemic in the US, the US Congress passed economic stimulus packages totaling almost three trillion dollars, which corresponded to more than ten percent of US economic output. At the end of December, after months of struggle, Congress passed another package worth around 900 billion US dollars, which, among other things, expanded and extended unemployment benefits. This also included direct aid payments of $ 600 to most US citizens. Biden now wants to enforce payments of $ 2,000.

The Democrats will control both chambers of parliament in the US Congress. A majority of at least 60 senators is necessary for many issues, including probably the next economic stimulus package. The Democrats will have 50 votes, plus that of the Vice President, following recent Georgia election victories. / Jbz / DP / he