by John O’Donnell

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German savings banks, a conservative stronghold that holds more than 1 trillion euros, are investing in cryptocurrencies, an industry group said on Monday.

The project marks a potentially radical departure from the group’s traditional stance, whose clients avoid risky investments or heavy borrowing.

With around 50 million customers, they form the largest financial group in Germany. “The interest in cryptographic assets is huge,” said a spokesperson for the banks.

The measure takes place against a backdrop of high inflation and tariffs charged to savers, fueling a heated debate in Germany. This led Germans to invest more in property and elsewhere to avoid what some have called the “expropriation” of their wealth.

Last month, Helmut Schleweis, president of the Association of German Savings Banks, called the combination of low interest rates and rising prices a “toxic mix,” saying the erosion of wealth has become more difficult.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, with a market value of $1.2 trillion, rose sharply, fueled in part by fears of inflation, with its limited supply seen as a hedge.

Bitcoin has dozens of smaller rivals, most with little use beyond commerce, vying for a $2 trillion digital currency market share.

