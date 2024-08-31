From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/31/2024 – 9:00

Berkshire Hathaway, owned by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, surpassed US$1 trillion in market value last Wednesday, the 28th. Berkshire is now seventh in the group of trillion-dollar companies in the United States. There is also an eighth that is part of the group, the oil company Saudi Aramco, a state-owned company of Saudi Arabia.

All six American trillionaires are from the technology sector, namely:

In 2024, Berkshire Hathaway saw its market value increase by $225 billion, surpassing even Amazon, which grew by $223 billion in the same period. Apple continues to lead as the most valuable company in the U.S., with a market value of $3.44 trillion, followed by Nvidia at $3.08 trillion and Microsoft at $3.05 trillion.

Now, the seven companies that make up the “Trillion Club” in the US represent, in market value, US$ 15.69 trillion, compared to US$ 12.02 trillion until last Wednesday.

For reference, all companies listed on B3 together had a market value of US$829 billion on August 28, 2024, according to a survey by Elos Ayta consultancy.

“This means that the companies in the ‘Trillion Club’ are worth 18.9 times more than all the companies listed on B3. But it is worth considering that the decline in the market value of companies listed on B3 in 2024 can be attributed, in part, to the appreciation of the dollar, which has accumulated a rise of 14.26% this year”, says Einar Rivero, founding partner of Elos Ayta.

Apple’s market value increase alone in 2024, of US$450 billion, would be enough to buy the 13 largest companies listed on B3, highlights Einar.