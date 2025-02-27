The ball moves, the ball goes and goes. Where is the ball? There are three glasses and a single ball. It seems easy, but it has a trick. I liked to see the trileros in Barcelona, ​​with their camping table and their scissor chair, nomads of the scam, always prepared to flee when the authority approaches. The trileros have a hook between the public that becomes the clueless and wins from time to timeand they also have the curious ability to play with the ambition of the unsuspecting and make them look bad.

The so -called autonomic debt removal is Trilerism first -level politician. There is an excuse to do so: continue in power. That justifies everything, he accepts everything, it is the greatest existing justification. Continue in power, we already know, it means giving to what some ask you. And along the way, the famous story comes. We have already said it several times: the story is to lie with the help of your palm trees. Spot. We will have to repeat it a hundred thousand times.

Some autonomous communities take a help with a view to the recovery of territorial power and others face a dangerous trap. The reality is that the debt does not disappear but is transferred to the State. Some should less, others must more and everyone will pay it. The explanation for school patio children is an insult to the intelligence of the average citizen. They govern for idiots or that is what they believe.

Pilar Alegr counts from his press conference after the Council of Ministers that this is as if they forgive you a part of the mortgage. He is so calm. Square trilerism. The hooks They throw a cable from their stands and paniaguados, but the story, I repeat, is a lie. The mortgage is going to pay the same, but to another bank. The one who will be his rival in the next regional elections, Jorge Azcón, appears, by the way, explaining the matter on a board and some headlines say that he is “in Youtuber Plan”.

I prefer that someone tries to explain their truth with figures, in shirt sleeves and taking the citizen as someone capable of understanding a subtraction than what did joy after the Council of Ministers. You have to get out of the fighter story that has made us rotated idiotsunable to understand anything, hungry for choruses to receive, of memes, confrontation and phrase of monologue that condemn us to stupidity.