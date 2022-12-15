We are nothing from the end of Chainsaw Man and many other series that started in the fall season. That means that winter is near and many new anime will be added to the service of crunchyroll and here we are going to tell you what they are.

We share with you how the new Crunchyroll series will be released with their respective dates.

December 23th

Lee’s Detective Agency (Gravity Well Studio)

January 4

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! (Lay-duce)

Bungo Stray Dogs – Season 4 (BONES)

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague (Zero-G)

January 5

Revenger (Ajia-do Animation Works)

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World (Cloud Hearts)

ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister (Studio Bind)

January 6th

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War (Tatsunoko Production)

Buddy Daddies (PA Works)

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale (J.C.Staff)

January 7th

TRIGUN STAMPEDE

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a (A-1 Pictures)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants (Silver Link)

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack (OLM)

Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement (Felix Film)

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World (Studio Blanc)

Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army (Encourage Films)

January the 8th

By the Grace of the Gods T 2 (Maho Film)

In/Spectre T 2 (Brain’s Base)

The tale of outcasts (Ashi Productions)

Handyman Saitou in Another World (C2C)

January 9th

VINLAND SAGA Season 2 (MAPPA)

Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire (Studio Comet)

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari (Bandai Namco Pictures)

The Vampire Dies in No Time T 2 (Madhouse)

Ayakashi Triangle (Connect)

January 10

Campfire Cooking in Another World with my Absurd Skill (MAPPA)

Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don’t Believe in Humanity Will Save the World (Geek Toys)

January 11

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea (Polygon Pictures)

January 13th

The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made (Hotline)

January 14

The Fire Hunter (Signal.MD)

January 18

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama- (Studio DEEN)

This is a good number of series where you will surely find something to watch this winter season of Crunchyroll.

We also recommend: Trigun Stampede shows its first trailer and a big change to Vash

Crunchyroll continues with the simulcasts that also receive new seasons

Crunchyroll also revealed important information about the series that will continue with their respective simulcast and that can be enjoyed by their respective audience.

My Hero Academia Season 6

BLUELOCK

To Your Eternity Season 2

one piece

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Welcome To Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3

Case Closed: Detective Conan

Yowamushi Limit Break Pedal

IDOLiSH7 Third BEAT!

Play It Cool Guys

Digimon Ghost Game

Delicious Party Pretty Cure

Shadowverse Flame.

Other series confirmed by crunchyroll that do not have a release date are Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Season 3 and BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense – Season 2.

What did you think of the ads? Do not forget that you can share your opinion with us in the comments area. You can also find us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook