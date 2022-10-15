The channel YouTube from TOHO Animation today offers us a very tasty second trailer of TRIGUN STAMPEDEthat is the return to the animated scene of the famous humanoid typhoon Vash the Stampedethe beloved character originally introduced in the series Trigun from Yasuhiro Nightow.

As revealed by the same trailer, this animated series will debut on the Japanese television station Tokyo TV and affiliated issuers a January 2023. In the same period, we Westerners will be able to follow her on the streaming platform Crunchyroll.

In showing some of the well-known faces of the work, the trailer also wanted to reveal the voice actors who will give it a voice:

Sakura Andou - Meryl Stryfe

Kenji Matsuda - Roberto De Niro

Yoshimasa Hosoya - Nicholas D. Wolfwood

If you missed the first trailer, you can retrieve it in the previous news.

Source: TOHO Animation Street Anime News Network