Trigun Stampedethe new animated series reboot of the original, is shown in a new trailer extended which also communicates the release date now quite close, at least as far as Japan is concerned, as well as revealing some elements of the story.

Unveiled by Crunchyroll last summer, the first trailer for the new animated series was released last July, while in this case we are faced with another video that shows several other scenes from the series, thus allowing us to evaluate the work of redesign carried out on the original.

Trigun Stampede is set for release in January 7, 2023 in Japanwhile it does not yet have a precise date regarding the arrival in the West.

It’s about a total rework, by Orange, of the original created by Yasuhiro Nightow and became a huge success in the 90s and early 2000s, both in Japan and in the West. History and characteristics of the characters should remain anchored to the origins, but the reinterpretation should still bring some innovations, in addition to those clearly visible from a stylistic point of view.

In history, set on the planet Gunsmoke, Vash the Stampede is a wanted man, who has a habit of wreaking havoc wherever he goes. He is considered the “humanoid typhoon”, the first man in history to be declared a natural disaster, held responsible for various disasters. However, he is a peaceful and selfless man, who nevertheless always finds himself in the midst of truly gigantic troubles.