PLAION PICTURES announces the imminent arrival of a Home Video edition of TRIGUN for the label Anime Factory. The famous animated series based on the manga by Yasuhiro Nightow will receive one new edition on Blu-Ray and DVD, although no further details have been released at the moment. We therefore do not yet know when it will be available, even if the company has anticipated that it will arrive very soon.

So we just have to wait to find out more.

Source: PLAION PICTURES