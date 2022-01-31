Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In order to be able to adequately market the wheat production that will rise this year in the Carrizo Valley, the leadership of the Municipal Peasant Committee number 17 demands that Segalmex raise the bases of wheat from 27 to 41 dollarsyes

Aristeo Verdugo Ayala, president of the representative body of the Cenecista producers of this important agricultural production area in the north of the state, indicated that the proposal has already been made before the competitive authorities and is totally fair, considering the prices that are being presented in the market. for grain and the high production costs that have been recorded so far this season.

He indicated that for the producer it is very important to ensure a fair return for grain production, derived from the fact that they only grow one crop per year and particularly in this season things have become very difficult due to the series of increases that have been occurring in the different inputs that directly affect the production costs of the crop, such as the seed, fertilizers and pesticides that are used to control the different pests and diseases.

good development

Verdugo Ayala pointed out that thanks to the weather conditions that have been present so far this season, since it is already widely known that the blond cereal responds better in cold conditions, the lots established with the cereal show very good vegetative development and They are even entering the first aid irrigation, without serious phytosanitary problems so far, since the pests that have been emerging have been properly treated and controlled, which is possible thanks to the attention of the producer and the advice and surveillance carried out by the technicians of the Local Board of Plant Health of the Carrizo Valley, who continuously tour the valley and are monitoring this and the rest of the crops that were established during the autumn-winter 2021-2022 cycle.

For its part, the Agricultural Validation and Monitoring System (Sivasa) announced that at the end of the planting period, around 36 thousand hectares were finally established with this crop in the Carrizo Valley, about 2 thousand hectares more compared to with the immediately preceding cycle.

Read more: Leonardo Dicaprio presumes work on rescuing the forests of the Monarch Butterfly of the UMSNH

It was specified that of the total area established, 15 thousand 052 hectares correspond to crystalline-type varieties, which are used mainly for the production of macaroni pasta, while 20 thousand 695 correspond to flour-type varieties that are mainly used in the production of bread