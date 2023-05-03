In the midst of his despair at the lack of response to your demand for props to the marketing of wheat harvestproducers of the cereal took the headquarters of the Municipal Palace and the local Congress in the city of Mexicali, Baja California.

Also, a demonstration of farmers of the Valley of Mexicali He finished in hits against the head of the Secretariat for Farming and Food Safety, Juan Manuel Melendrez Espinoza.

The Trigueros intercepted the state official as he was leaving his offices where the discussion began and tempers flared, for which they began to hit him until he fell to the ground, but at that moment the aggression stopped.

After the cancellation of a meeting scheduled for this Tuesday, the protesters demanded the Municipal Palace staff and citizens who were in the place to leave the building; with a tractor and a cylinder they closed the facilities.

Horacio Gómez, spokesman for the protesters, explained that they have been waiting for an answer for 14 days and they do this because they need to have an answer, considering that they are playing with them.

He commented that the producers decided to wait until Thursday to obtain a solution from the State Government and said that they will continue in the Plaza de los Tres Poderes until that happens.

He added that only the Executive Branch building will continue to operate, while the State Congress and the Municipal Palace will remain blocked until they receive a response.