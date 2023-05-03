In deposit quality they are delivering their crops the first producers who are raising the wheat harvest in Valle del Carrizooh.

Baltazar Hernández Encinas, president of the Valle del Carrizo Wheat Producers Union, called on producers to for no reason are they going to invoice the production at this timesince that would condemn them to face the low prices that are presented at this moment for the grain in the international market.

“I have told the producers that they are not going to invoice because right now the price is at 4,700 a ton, almost half of last year.”

He indicated that something necessarily has to be achieved from the fight they are undertaking to achieve fair prices, since otherwise this will be ruin for the producer. “It’s going to be the end,” he said.

The leader of the Wheat producers in Valle del Carrizo He ruled out that for the moment another movement is going to be undertaken, since the position is to wait for the response that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya brings from the negotiations that are carried out directly in Mexico City and that will happen between today and tomorrow.