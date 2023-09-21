During Tokyo Game Show 2023 Cosmo Machia has revealed the release date for the version Nintendo Switch Of TriggerHeart EXELICA. The title will be available worldwide starting next year December 14th. New modes will be implemented within this edition such as Arrange Modecharacterized by a rebalanced difficulty level, and the Training Mode suitable for newcomers to the genre.

We leave you now with the TGS 2023 panel dedicated to the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

TriggerHeart EXELICA – Panel TGS 2023

Source: Cosmo Machia Street Gematsu