The Spanish tradition in volleyball is the commitment to strong emotions, and that is why after the victory against Latvia on Monday that brought the National Team closer to the first place of this Pre-European in Cyprus, today it has given an important slip with the defeat by 1-3 against Moldova, who had beaten Cyprus (3-1) on Monday. As Latvia yesterday beat the Cypriots (3-0), everything remains to be decided on the weekend. The accounts of Spain are to win all three games. Is what has the error

This 1-3 (25-23, 20-25, 21-25 and 19-25) against Moldova was unexpected, but it is what they have when the reception does not work, and when the opponent meets an attacker who gets 31 points in .40 shares The opposite Mihail Voleanschii He was the man who riled up the Spanish defense: unstoppable.

Now the National Team will have two days to reconsider the good and the bad, because in Nicosia the second round of this only league at stake is being played again because the others decided to postpone their competition to January. Only the first in the group gets a direct place, and the Spanish program is Cyprus, Latvia, and Moldova on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. And you can no longer make mistakes,