From: Benjamin Bauer

At Trigema, the fashion house in the Swabian Alb, a lot of sewing is done – so exercise is important: That’s why the employees there are asked to do gymnastics exercises twice a day.

Munich – Sitting for long periods at work can be harmful to your health. According to a report According to the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work, the effects range from simple muscle tension in the shoulders and neck to cardiovascular problems.

Trigema encourages employees to take exercise breaks

At Trigema, the fashion house in Swabia, the skilled workers in the sewing department are reminded twice a day to move around. This scene experienced a Picture-Reporter during an interview in Burladingen, when Bonita Grupp, daughter of Wolfgang Grupp Senior, showed her around the company.

In the production hall where the seamstresses work, large screens are installed. These show exercises that the employees can easily imitate, as well as in a Instagram-Reel of the company.

“It is essential”: Employees see exercises on large screens to copy

The company emphasizes: “Exercise in the workplace is essential. However, people often forget to take these breaks. That’s why we have installed screens in our sewing room that not only encourage our employees to exercise regularly, but also suggest exercises via video.”

What does the name “Trigema” stand for? The brand name Trigema is made up of “Trikotwarenfabrik Gebr. Mayer”. This is what the founders Josef and Eugen Mayer called the company when it was founded in 1919.

Trigema wants to produce “the most honest T-shirt”

In addition to the well-being of its employees, the Swabian fashion house also attaches great importance to sustainability, as the Picture reported. Bonita and Wolfgang Grupp Junior, who took over the management of the company from their father Wolfgang Grupp Senior at the beginning of the year, strive to keep production regional and produce “the most honest T-shirt”.

Wolfgang Grupp Senior retired at the beginning of the year and handed over management to his children. He headed the textile company for 54 years and repeatedly caused a stir with his television appearances, for example when he described the discussion about the minimum wage as “idiocy”. (Building)