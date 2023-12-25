Home page World

Wolfgang Grupp is known to many as an eccentric entrepreneur. In his family, the Trigema boss does not always receive support for his ultra-conservative views – as his wife explains in an interview.

Burladingen – Trigema boss makes provocative statements about works councils, the topic of home office or the quota of women in the company Wolfgang Grupp (81) always makes headlines. The entrepreneur from Burlading is never at a loss to make a statement on economic or political issues.

While Grupp's entrepreneurial thinking receives a lot of recognition, his questionable image of women as well as his View of people with problems to criticism. He sometimes faces opposition from his own family for his statements, as his wife Elisabeth (57) revealed in an interview.

“My daughter and I criticize him for such statements – and so does my son.”

Even if you love each other, there can be differences of opinion: Although they don't share every view, the groups have been married for 35 years. © IMAGO / Rainer Unkel (photomontage BW24)

In the show Maischberger (ARD), where the Grupp couple were recently guests, The moderator Sandra Maischberger brought up a statement by Grupp in which he made derogatory comments about two female politicians. When Angela Merkel appointed Annegret-Kramp-Karrenbauer as CDU leader in 2015, he spoke of “weibergeschacher”. Sandra Maischberger was obviously upset by this. “Are you okay with what your husband says?” she asked Elisabeth Grupp.

As Grupp's wife explained, she found her husband's statements regarding the female CDU leadership “certainly not okay.” In any case, he didn’t get the word “weibergeschacher” from her. The Trigema boss is apparently not only receiving criticism from his wife for his conservative stance. “My daughter and I criticize him for such statements – and so does my son,” emphasizes Elisabeth Grupp to Maischberger.

Wolfgang Grupp achieves high reach on TikTok and Co. – his family supports him

Although cares Grupp Senior with its striking sayings and his world view, which is often somewhat out of date, sometimes causes outrage. At the same time, his direct nature gives him a wide reach. On social media, for example, videos of his performances are often viewed hundreds of thousands of times. Although he doesn't use social media himself, his speeches on TikTok and Co. receive enthusiastic reactions from many users. With his conspicuous appearance He has been Trigema's biggest figurehead for many years.

Even if she doesn't share all of his views, Elisabeth Grupp supports her husband – and also sees the positive aspects of his strong media presence. “I think, especially given his position, it's important to exaggerate a little sometimes.” That's about the way it is Statements from her husband about working from home a lively public discussion arose. Although he often offends, Grupp's wife also stands next to her Children Bonita (34) and Wolfgang Grupp Junior (32) completely behind him.

Wolfgang Grupp sticks to his opinion: “I said: I will only vote for the CDU again when Mr. Merz is back.”

“We receive an incredible amount of feedback on social media,” says Elisabeth Grupp. “On the one hand we get punches, on the other hand we get praise.” Even though her husband expresses many things in exaggerated terms, he doesn't mean some things that way. At this point, Sandra Maischberger intervenes again – and addresses the Trigema boss directly: “What did you mean by the woman haggling?” He explains: “That was back then with Kramp-Karrenbauer, when Mr. Merz was from these ladies, so to speak was outed. And then I said: That can't be it! I will no longer vote for a CDU as long as this is women's shenanigans. I will only vote for the CDU again when Mr. Merz is back.”