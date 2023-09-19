Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

Anyone who is well versed in the world of social media can easily profit from it. A prime example of this is Wolfgang Grupp and his company Trigema.

Munich/Burladingen – Just a few years ago, entrepreneur Wolfang Grupp was literally at war with social media. Today, his company Trigema has also made a real name for itself on the Internet and among young people – and the 81-year-old himself may have played a significant role in this.

“Should be our Chancellor”: Fans celebrate Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp on social media

If you look at the comments on the videos from the clothing manufacturer from Baden-Württemberg, you will quickly see how many fans Grupp has already won for itself and its company. “This man should be our Federal Chancellor,” is what a user often writes under a video. Another also commented: “Wolfgang Grupp would be the best economics minister in the history of Germany.”

Owner Wolfgang Grupp is likely to have played a significant role in Trigema’s success on social media. © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

But what has Grupp, who recently described today’s world as “crazy”., helped to achieve this reputation among young people? After all, he said in an interview in 2010 about the use of social media platforms: “I don’t deal with it. To me, Twitter is just stupid and the people who use it are idiots to me. Don’t people actually have anything better to do than write about irrelevant stuff?”

“Having a brand as a company is important”: Trigema boss Grupp presents himself on TikTok

If you look at the social media presence today, such as Trigema’s TikTok account, Grupp in particular appears as the main character of the account. In addition to advertising, insights into production and other company-related matters, it often seems as if this is Grupp’s private account. From romantic videos with his wife Elisabeth to statements with a clear attitude, he lets his thoughts run free and provides insights into himself.

But how did this change of heart regarding social media come about? In the podcast Biz and Beyond on the television station RTL, he explained: “Having a brand as a company is important,” said the 81-year-old. “Because if you have a well-known brand, doing business is much easier than if you are anonymous.”

Wolfgang Grupp on social media: Controversial statements go viral

Since there is hardly a better means of advertising these days than the Internet, it seems to have become a kind of business obligation for a successful entrepreneur to open up to social media. Trigema often relies on the feel-good factor. What is suggested is a family working atmosphere with joy in work, a lot of humor as well as a sustainable company philosophy and production.

But in most cases that alone is no longer enough to go viral on TikTok and the like. The mix is ​​likely to be crucial here. In addition to pleasant insights into his company and his life as a boss, Grupp repeatedly appears in controversy on social media. Videos repeatedly appear with millions of clicks in which Grupp shares his opinions with the public.

“One academic is one too many”: Wolfgang Grupp polarizes with his opinions

A few years ago, for example, he polarized people with his dislike of students: “One academic in the company is one too many,” he explained at the time in an interview with South Courier. He also called for academics to retire much later in order to have the same entitlements as non-academics.

He also repeatedly shoots against politics with his statements. First Most recently, Grupp railed against today’s traffic light government made up of the SPD, FDP and the Greens and former Chancellor Angela Merkel from the CDU. Even when Uli Hoeneß was in prison, he expressed his lack of understanding to the business paper Balance sheet for this. Also regarding the arms deliveries to Ukraine in a YouTube interview.

Wolfgang Grupp on TikTok – between hymns of praise and severe criticism

Also with his attitude Grupp’s colors “for seasoned men” recently caused discussions in a video on YouTube, as well as his Role model about today’s women who, according to the Trigema boss, would want “men’s jobs today”..

It is obvious that Grupp has had such great success on social media in particular because it has a lot of presence. Because no matter what topic he is talking about, heated discussions, severe criticism or even hymns of praise almost always ignite Grupp. A behavior that seems to fit the zeitgeist of TikTok particularly well and is likely to often flush the entrepreneur into the users’ algorithms – at least as measured by the number of videos and their clicks.