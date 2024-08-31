Chihuahua, Chih.- The Guadalajara Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation ordered that a seat be removed from the Institutional Revolutionary Party based on the principle of proportional representation and awarded to Movimiento Ciudadano, which would give Francisco Sánchez the seat.

The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) would be losing the seat awarded to Isamar Valadéz Enriquez.

The verdict has not yet been posted on the court’s website, so the details are not known with certainty, as the official broadcast only disseminated the decision in general terms.

The judges also defined that there will be a recomposition based on gender, which is why there is also a change in that regard.

The ruling issued by the Federal Electoral Court would leave the PAN (12) and PRI (4) with 16 legislators; Morena with 12, MC with 2, Verde with 1 and PT with 2.