Mexico City.- Judge Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón modified the draft resolution on the renewal of the PRI leadership to establish that if the Party Justice Commission does not resolve the challenges by July 22 at the latest, the Electoral Tribunal will immediately resume the case.

The project confirms that the five lawsuits filed against the method and the call for the election of the national leadership of the tricolor, in which Alejandro Moreno “Alito” seeks re-election, must be redirected to the Commission, since they are inadmissible, because the plaintiffs failed to exhaust the internal justice instances of the party.

“The plaintiffs failed to comply with the principle of finality and this Higher Court does not see the conditions to hear the case directly by means of jumping to another instance. Consequently, it is decided to redirect the claims to the aforementioned party body (the Party Justice Commission), so that it can resolve in the manner that is appropriate to it according to law,” it states.

Among the changes, Rodríguez Mondragón warns that the party body must resolve the lawsuits before July 22, since that is the date established in the call for registration of people aspiring to the leadership of the tricolor.

“The PRI’s Party Justice Commission is instructed to resolve the lawsuits that are referred to it before the date set forth in the PRI’s own Call for the registration of candidates, that is, before July 22, 2024,” it states.

The project establishes that the Commission must immediately report the resolution ordered.

Failure to do so will mean that the matter will be considered exhausted and the Electoral Court will hear the matter directly.

“In the event of non-compliance with the provisions herein, the court will be deemed to have exhausted the matter and the Court will hear the matter directly, considering that, in this case, the party’s jurisdiction is ineffective in restoring to the militants the enjoyment of the rights allegedly affected,” it added.

The original project established that if the Commission’s resolution did not satisfy the PRI members, they could appeal again to the Electoral Tribunal.

The changes were announced after former PRI presidents Dulce María Sauri and Enrique Ochoa, who promoted the challenges, met with magistrates Janine Otálora and Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón.

Both former leaders said they agreed to redirect the challenges to the Party Justice Commission; however, they warned that on other occasions, internal bodies take a long time to resolve, so they announced that now they would be given a deadline of July 22.

They propose that the INE review the PRI statutes

Electoral Magistrate Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón proposed that, prior to a judicial analysis, the National Electoral Institute (INE) review the reforms to the PRI statutes and give it a period of 10 days to make a decision.

The draft agreement on the three pending lawsuits against the tricolor statutory reform that was challenged by former PRI leaders, considers these processes inadmissible and indicates that the reform must first be analyzed by the General Council of the INE.

The project refers to the three pending lawsuits against the statutory modifications of June 7 that, among other things, allow the reelection of Alejandro Moreno, current national leader of the party, for up to eight more years.

The PRI has not submitted the reforms to its basic documents to the INE for approval of their validity.

According to the law, the tricolor has until this Friday to take them to the Directorate of Prerogatives and, once delivered to the General Council, it will have 30 calendar days for its review and opinion; however, Rodríguez Mondragón’s proposal reduces this deadline to August 11.