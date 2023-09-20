The first midweek round of the season opens with Tuesday almost entirely dedicated to group B, with only one advance from group A. Here’s everything that happened, with the rest of the matches of the fourth day scheduled until Thursday.

After two successes in a row, Attilio Tesser’s Triestina slowed down on the Pergolettese pitch (replay of the April match – much discussed – which allowed Triestina to avoid direct relegation and then save themselves from the playouts). At Voltini it ends 2-1, with the home team ahead midway through the first half thanks to Guiu Villanova’s header; Moretti equalized in the 72nd minute, but in the final Cerasani mocked Matosevic to give Abbate’s team the three points.

group b

—

While waiting for Torres-Carrarese (today at 6.30pm), Zeman is ahead of everyone. Pescara in fact leads group B for one night, after the success against Sestri Levante in Carrara (provisional home ground for the Ligurians): it ends 2-1 for the biancazzurri, a decisive brace from the young midfielder De Marco (first goal on the rebound from penalty missed by Cuppone) with Candiano’s equaliser, again from 11 metres. Now, due to the postponement of the derby with Pineto to October 11th, Pescara will be forced to rest for 12 days and then dive into a very intense next month. In the meantime, Cesena goes into high gear: at the Manuzzi, in front of over 8 thousand spectators, the Bianconeri beat Ancona (4-0) with Silvestri, a brace from Corazza and the first league goal from Cristian Shpendi (the twin of Stiven, who also scored against Albania’s U21s during the break). Mimmo Di Carlo’s Spal is also smiling, condemning Juve Next Gen (in Alessandria, under the eyes of Giuntoli and Manna) to the third knockout in a row and the worst start in its history in Serie C: the right-footed shot from distance is decisive in the 90th minute by Marco Bertini, midfielder on loan from Lazio. Half a misstep instead for Perugia, who at the Curi were held to a 1-1 draw by Pontedera, missing many opportunities in the first half: the guests took the lead with a goal from Nicastro’s ex, equal to Ryder Matos. Entella’s negative moment continues, but from the next match they will have Fabio Gallo on the bench (he is the replacement for the sacked Volpe): led on an interim basis by Primavera coach Melucci, the Ligurians fall in Pesaro (2-0) against a Vis who finds the first points of the season thanks to Da Pozzo and Iervolino (midfielder on loan from Salernitana, nephew of Granata president Danilo). At the Adriatico in Pescara, historic first success among the Pineto professionals who beat Rimini (1-0, Volpicelli in the 88th minute, a goal for the guests canceled out for offside in full injury time). Always measured, an external shot from Recanatese in the Marche derby with Fermana, a three-point goal from Giampaolo. Without particular emotions the 0-0 between Lucchese and Gubbio, also tied between Arezzo and Olbia who return to moving the table: the Tuscans ahead from the penalty spot with Guccione (first goal in amaranth, foul by La Rosa on Pattarello), immediate equalizer by Contini on development of a free kick from the attacking midfield. Curiosity: Arezzo has announced the renewal of general manager Paolo Giovannini’s contract until 2034. Long, very long-term trust.