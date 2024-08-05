In Trieste, four young people ended up in hospital after being attacked by a gang of about fifteen people, who allegedly stabbed them.

The victims are all Pakistani nationals, while the attackers are Afghans. According to the reconstruction, the fight began after the four young men refused to grant sexual favors to the others.

The attack occurred on the evening of Sunday, August 4, right in the center, in the Molo Audace area. Around 10:00 p.m., a patrol of the Flying Squad intervened near the Police Headquarters, where an eighteen-year-old Pakistani had recently been stabbed in the back.

The boy reported that he had been injured for refusing to provide sexual services and was transported by ambulance to the Cattinara hospital.

Shortly after, three other young Pakistanis, including a minor, also showed up at the police station reporting that they had been the victims of a raid by a gang of Afghans.

The three were transported to the emergency room by car by a fellow countryman, unharmed, who confirmed the version of the attack.

A 19-year-old with deep cut wounds and was admitted with a red code, a 16-year-old teenager had injuries to his face, while another 19-year-old youth had minor injuries. The Trieste Flying Squad is investigating the case.

