The man had over 30 years of activity behind him and ended up in handcuffs in January 2021

10 years in prison. This is the sentence imposed today by the Tribunal of Trieste on a former football coach in the youth sector of a local sports club, convicted of having sexually abused young players of the team.

The arrest in 2021 — The man was arrested in January two years ago, after a delicate investigation coordinated by the Trieste public prosecutor Lucia Baldovin and left after the reports of the young victims. According to what was reconstructed by the prosecution, as reported Trieste Firstthe man had repeatedly harassed the very young playersall under the age of 14, both during training and sporting moments, and on occasions when they happened to take the little athletes back.

Also messages between evidence — To frame the man, with over 30 years as a coach in the local football scene behind him, were also the messages he had sent to young players, ambiguous in content and on some occasions even explicit according to reports from the newspaper The small of Trieste. See also Carlo Ancelotti defended the referee after the victory over Barcelona

The sentence came today two years after the arrest. The prosecution had asked for a 9-year prison sentence, but today the judging panel decided to sentence the man to 10 years in prison.

Compensation to the sports club — The judges also recognized a compensation of 35 thousand euros to the sports club who had hired him for the damage suffered following the interruption of the collaboration with Juventus, which arrived right after the arrest of the man. Not only that: the former coach was also sentenced to pay legal costs and the sentence was also ordered for him.perpetual disqualification from public office.