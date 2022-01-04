Trieste, the disappearance of Lilly: “The truth hidden in mobile phones”

TO Trieste a 63-year-old woman has lost track of him for twenty days now, Liliana Resinovich known by all as Lilly. She had left the house on the morning of December 14th. A fruit and vegetable trader in the area – reads the Corriere della Sera – confirms that she saw her in front of her shop between 8 and 9. In theory, that morning, she had an appointment: she had to reach the house of a man 82 years old, to which he binds her an intense and decades-long friendship. He had been going there every Tuesday, for about four months, to help him with the housework. But she didn’t show up that morning. Meetings that her husband was not aware of, Sebastiano Visintin, ex photojournalist, nine years her senior, married in 2005, although their union has lasted for 32 years.

Liliana – continues the Courier – he left his cell phones (he had two), but also a purse and wallet in his home, which is located in the popular district of San Giovanni. Why would he have acted like this? Did she move on her own, did she run away from something, or did someone hurt her? Could the jealousy trail then be plausible? Or is there an economic question behind Lilly’s departure? It is also significant the revelation that the elderly man he attended in recent days told the newspaper Il Piccolo, telling that Liliana she complained about her husband e spoke of “subjection”, so much so that probably the woman was “to the limit of endurance And on the verge of leaving him“. . According to Visintin, “mobile phones recorded everything”. “I am destroyed”, he adds, but also “calm”, I asked that all my movements of that day be checked.

