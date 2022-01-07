Trieste, Liliana’s death: searches in the abandoned houses in the area

The death of a mystery remains Liliana Resinovichthe woman of Trieste aged 63 missing for 20 days and found lifeless in a wood on the outskirts of the city. The investigators do not exclude any hypothesis from suicide to murder. There head – reads the Corriere della Sera – was wrapped in two bagstied around the neck, of those used to store fruit and vegetables in the fridge, which might suggest one death from suffocation. No signs of struggle or violence, not even on the neck. A pair of eyeglasses which were at the place of the discovery and which would correspond to those seen in the photos of the woman, and the physical characteristics of the body, compatible with those of the former regional employee who disappeared, leave few doubts about the identity of the victim.

But the Power of attorney – continues the Courier – prefers to confirm after a more in-depth examination e the autopsywhich will be ordered today and carried out by Monday. The exam is also the key to discovering the causes of death. Among the many open questions, the examination by the medical examiner should also answer the question of how long the body has remained in the grove. There are also some doubts about this element: the corpse did not show the conditions of a body that had been standing there for about twenty days, but there are cold temperatures recorded in recent days, which may have slowed down the decomposition process. Yesterday morning, the agents started sifting through them abandoned buildings in the area of ​​the discovery.

