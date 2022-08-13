In the Roma camp a treasure of stolen jewels and jewels, arrested 46 years old in Trieste

Inside the Roma camp, near his hut, there is “his” mound, apparently made up of waste only. Soon, however, it becomes a point of reference for all the inhabitants of the place, for the constant coming and going: those who approached empty-handed usually went away with something. With a search the mystery is revealed: among the scraps and stacked material, smartphones, perfume packages, everything necessary for body care from the best and renowned brands are hidden. All the result of thefts that took place who knows where.

In a flash the mound disappears, and the same fate falls to its owner who, in the meantime, after the receipt of stolen goods, is condemned. Tracing him is a patrol of the Carabinieri of the Villa Opicina station who, following a check carried out on board a scheduled bus bound for Romania, become suspicious of the person who carries numerous bags. The military discovered that the man, a 46-year-old Romanian citizen, hangs an arrest warrant, having to serve 8 months in prison for receiving stolen goods.

