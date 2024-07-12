Prison riot in Trieste: about a hundred inmates created disorder and started fires. The reason is the terrible conditions in which they live

Heat, overcrowding, beds with bedbugs. These are just some of the conditions reported by prisoners of the Ernesto Mari prison in Trieste which, yesterday, Thursday 11th July, have started a riot. A group consisting of a hundred inmates he would have barricaded himself in a wing of the penitentiary institution and would have set fire to furniture and sheets. Riot police would have intervened immediately throwing tear gas. There were clashes and attempts at negotiation that did not bring any results. The revolt, which lasted for hours, she would have returned at the moment.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE REVOLT

Four inmates were brought to the Emergency room after feeling unwell, some due to smoke fumes, some due to previous heart problems. The protest broke out because of the conditions in which they live the men locked up in Ernesto Mari: from the windows they shouted being forced to sleep on the floor, on mattresses full of bedbugsthey complained about the heataggravated by the overcrowding. So they decided to do something in the only way allowed to the prisoners. A mediation attempt between agents and inmates through the prison manager of the Criminal Chamber Enrico Miscia and the guarantor for prisoners Elisabetta Burla. It did not produce any results.

READ ALSO: Lazio prisons bursting: overcrowding at 138%. It’s red alert

Aldo DiGiacomothe general secretary of the autonomous union of the penitentiary police commented on the incident: “Yet another riot, this time in the prison of Trieste. Poor prison conditions seem to be at the root of the matter. A riot a day in complete abandonment by the StatePrisoners and policemen share the same fate. It is no longer possible to continue in this way.. The minister and the government should take responsibility for finding solutions.”