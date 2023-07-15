A 15-year-old Italian boy was transported to hospital in Trieste after being electrocuted, around 3 am today Saturday 15 July 2023 on the tracks near the Villa Opicina railway station.

The boy, while he was with a group of peers, all minors, in the railway area, came into contact with the electricity cables and was thrown two meters. The emergency call was immediate and arrived around 3 am to the Fire Brigade of the Trieste Command. A team from the Opicina detachment arrived on the spot which, once it had ensured that the electricity was cut off by the railway network technicians, worked to recover the very young man, immobilize him on the stretcher and transport him to the ambulance.

The boy was immediately transported to the hospital in serious condition for treatment. He would have suffered burns to 15 percent of his body and, in all likelihood, will be transferred to a burn center outside the region. Also on site were the railway police and the technicians of the Villa Opicina station, a district of the municipality of Trieste located on the Carso plateau.

According to an initial reconstruction, the teenager would have climbed into a tank car stopped on the tracks. There he was electrocuted, falling to the ground.