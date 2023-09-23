Horror in Trieste, a body found hanging from the guardrail. The victim was tortured before dying

Many hypotheses but no certainties about the body found this morning hanging with a noose around its neck and with its feet tied, on the edge of the main Trieste road. Active Anas men found him. According to what has been learned – the Carabinieri of the Trieste command, health workers from 118, State Police, Civil Protection, Fire Brigade and Local Police, as well as medical examiners, coordinated by the Deputy Prosecutor Maddalena Chergia are still operating on site – on the body, a man of about 50 years old presumably foreign, signs of beatings, swelling and cuts were found, while the hair appeared completely burned, with signs of evident torture before being killed.



The lifeless body was suspended outside the road, in an area of ​​vegetation, not very visible to those passing by by car. The delicate operations to remove the body, which took place in an area thick with vegetation and dangerous electrical cables, were concluded a short while ago.



The body has been recovered with the help of the fire brigade ladder truck, which intervened to support the investigators with two vehicles. A Civil Protection team also arrived and set up a tent on the road to allow further investigations on the body. The investigations – it has been revealed – will start above all from the video surveillance cameras placed along the stretch of the highway that takes you across the border to Slovenia in a few minutes.

