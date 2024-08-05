Trieste, chef dies of anaphylactic shock. The man was stung by a wasp after visiting his mother’s grave

Hit in recent days by anaphylactic shock He died last night in the intensive care unit of the hospital due to a wasp sting.Cattinara Hospital – Triesteafter days of agony, the Trieste chef and refined sommelier Paul Marc aged 47, not only known in Trieste and in the region in general, but also highly appreciated beyond the border.

A cruel fate if you think that last Friday, towards evening, he had gone to bring a flower to his mother’s grave. In the cemetery he had been stung by the wasp. Then he got behind the wheel of his car to reach his home on the Trieste Karst. During the journey he felt unwell. When he got out of the car he had a cardiac arrest. It was the neighbors who called 112. The paramedics managed to revive him and then transferred him to the hospital, but his condition gradually worsened until his death last night.